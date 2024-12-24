Western Wyoming’s Alarcon and Lopez Shine at Reno TOC

RENO, Nev. — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs showcased their grit at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions, with Dimitri Alarcon and Dmarian Lopez leading the way by reaching the semi-finals in their respective weight classes.

Both Alarcon (141 lbs) and Lopez (285 lbs) secured impressive victories in the quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals but fell just short of the championship round. Alarcon battled to a 3rd-place finish, while Lopez earned 4th.

Alarcon entered the semi-finals with confidence after a dominant 10-3 decision win over Christian Herrera in the quarter-finals. He faced a tough match against Carson Taylor of Grand View and the semi-finals and Alarcon fell short in a 13-5 major decision. He then faced Clackamas’ Cesar Avelar in the third-place match and defeated him in a tight 9-8 decision.

At 285 lbs, Lopez’s semi-final was a nail-biter. After he defeated Sloan Welch of Wisconsin-Eau Claire by 8-3 decision in the quarter-finals, he faced Greg Hagan of Grand View in the semi-finals. In what ended as a nailbiter 1-0 decision, Lopez was unable to come away with the victory and was sent to the third-place match where he was defeated in another close decision, this time 4-2, against Charley Hastriter from Oregon State, resulting in a fourth-place finish.