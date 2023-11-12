Western Wyoming’s Defending National Champions Dominate Northwest College

ROCK SPRINGS – The NJCAA defending National Champions hosted Northwest College this weekend and dominated with a 50-3 team point final. The Mustangs were scheduled for 10 matches in this duel and won 9 of them.

No.1 Bridger Ricks was slated to wrestle today but Northwest had no opponate for him tonight so he won with a forfeit to give Western an early 6-0 lead. No. 1 ranked Cody Phelps followed up with a tech fall win over Kaiden Rubash to give his team another 5 points and an 11-0 lead.

No. 4 River Wardle was next up and was able to pin Treyson Devilla to increase the score to 17-0. No.6 Tristan Stafford would go up next and secure another tech fall win for Western moving the score to 26-0 with just five matches left to go

The next four matches would all see a fall win for Western as No.4 Jayden Luttrell, No.6 Will Harmon, No.1 Darion Johnson, and unranked Jake Fuentes would all pin their opponents.

It all came down the the best match of the night with Western’s No.7 Dmarian Lopez taking on Northwest’s No.1 ranked Cody Pinkerton. It was a tough match throughout with the 285-pound men battling it out as they were all tied up at 1 point each during the final period. In the final period, Pinkerton was able to secure the final point and avoid the shutout by Western and gave his team 3 points to make the final score 50-3

Next the Mustangs will head to Kearney Nevada for the UNK Younes Hospitality Open on Nov.18.