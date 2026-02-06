Western’s 2026 Chili Cook-Off A Great Success!

Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) Homecoming Chili Cook-Off was a resounding success, welcoming nearly 1,000 community members to campus on Saturday, January 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees sampled 27 different chilies and helped determine the People’s Choice winners. To cast a vote, participants were required to taste at least six entries. In the People’s Choice category, Grillie Wilkerson earned top honors for red chili, while Boschetto’s claimed the award for green chili.

The 2026 Chili Cook-Off competition recognized three winners in each category. Green chili winners were:

1st Place: Lily Peterson

2nd Place: Aaron Moran

3rd Place: Street Meats

Red chili winners were:

1st Place: Brayden & Eric Fagley

2nd Place: Raging Bull Barbecue

3rd Place: Aaron Moran

Judging was conducted by two tasting teams—one for red chili and one for green. This year’s judges included Baylee Fryer and James Herrera of the Green River Chamber of Commerce; Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce; Andy Loveridge, Western student and Student Government Association (SGA) member; Katie Mullen, Workforce Specialist and Business Representative for the State of Wyoming; Mark Rembacz, Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness; Island Richards, Sweetwater County Commissioner; and Hannah Irwin of Heart of the Home. Western extends sincere appreciation to the judges for their time and dedication.

In addition to friendly competition and community fun, the event supported students through donations to Western’s Student Storehouse. A total of $718 in monetary contributions and 512 pounds of food and essential items were collected. These donations help provide students with critical basic needs and support their success. Community members are welcome to donate year-round. To learn about current needs or schedule a donation appointment, please contact the Dean of Students Office.

The Spirit Week Coloring Contest also saw strong participation, with 233 entries submitted across three age groups. Winners included:

Ages 4–6

1st Place: Elliana Murphey

2nd Place: Stefania Allred

Honorable Mention: Avieda Bear

Ages 7–9

1st Place: Nora Mathis

2nd Place: A’javeya Balla

Honorable Mention: Bently Tygum

Ages 10–12

1st Place: Averie Jones

2nd Place: Jaylee Lovato

Honorable Mention: Kassidy Smith

Winning artwork will be featured on Western’s Mustang Connections Facebook page, and all entries will be displayed near the Annex. Special thanks go to Western art students Nam Pham, Kayla Mlinar, and Whitney Keller for serving as volunteer judges.

Western thanks everyone who participated and helped make this year’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off such a success. For more information about the event, please contact Director of Marketing Kimberly Rembacz at krembacz@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1661.

Thank you to our judges!