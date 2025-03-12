Western’s Board Considers Compensation Plan Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees will consider approving a new compensation plan for employees during its meeting Thursday evening.

The college initiated a study into employee compensation because of equity issues between recent hires, potential hires and current employees, as well as compensation issues that left the college falling behind other colleges in the region. The college initiated a study in January 2024 with NFP Consultants to study administrative, faculty, professional, and paraprofessional positions.

According to meeting documents, the proposed faculty salary structure creates four salary ranges specific to different academic programs that are consistent with market data and seek to mitigate the challenges with hiring and retention.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The staff structure reduces the number of grades within the structure. The structure proposal also adds “meaningful distances” between the minimum and maximum thresholds designed to be better aligned with career and pay progression.

The recommendations from the study will be implemented in phases. If adopted, the new compensation plan would start July 1.

The board meeting starts at 6:45 p.m., with a budget workshop scheduled to take place at 5:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, with a link to stream the meeting available the day of the meeting. A full agenda can be found here.