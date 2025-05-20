Western’s Children’s Center is Expanding its Services

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its longstanding commitment to families and education: beginning this fall, the Western Children’s Center (Center) will begin welcoming children of community members in addition to students, faculty, and staff. This expansion marks a new chapter in Western’s mission to support educational success and community well-being through accessible, high-quality childcare.

Since opening in 1975, the Center has provided a comprehensive preschool and childcare program, making Western the first college in Wyoming to offer on-campus childcare. With nearly 50 years of experience, the Center continues to be a model of innovation, combining a strong developmental curriculum with responsive support for student-parents and working families.

“The Children’s Center is celebrating a 50-year commitment to quality childcare and preschool education at Western. We are excited to expand our program to help serve our community members with Western’s support. Upholding the standard we have become known for is our priority,” said Susie Young, Director of the Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Western Children’s Center provides care and education for children ages two to five. To enroll, children must be two years old, and three- and four-year-olds must be potty trained. The Center offers both half-day and full-day options, serving morning and afternoon snacks. Parents are asked to provide lunch and any necessary diapers. Prices are per child and are available online at www.westernwyoming.edu/childrenscenter.

The Center’s curriculum includes Creative Curriculum, ZooPhonics, and Heggerty for four-year-olds, offering children a dynamic and engaging learning experience. This educational approach supports each child’s cognitive, social, and emotional development, while also preparing them for a successful transition to kindergarten.

Western’s Dean of Students, Dr. Dustin Conover, shared, “I am excited that we are going to begin to offer the fantastic services of our amazing Children’s Center to members of the community who are not students or employees of the college! Our central location, affordable prices, amazing facilities, dedicated and caring staff, and focus on child development make our center a great option for our community to receive high-quality services. We look forward to further serving the needs of our fantastic communities that we call home!”

While Western students will continue to have first priority for enrollment, including priority for subsequent semesters, community members can join the waiting list beginning May 12, 2025. Enrollment decisions for community members will be shared on August 8, with the first day of care starting August 14. Center hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for when Western is closed and certain professional development dates.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary and the expansion of services, the Children’s Center will host an Open House and Anniversary Celebration on August 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include door prizes, light refreshments, the opportunity to meet teachers and staff, and guided tours of the facility.

Tours are also available year-round by appointment. Interested families are encouraged to call the Center to schedule a visit and learn more about the programs and services offered.

To learn more about the Center, please visit www.westernwyoming.edu/childrenscenter or contact Children’s Center Director Susie Young at syoung@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1669.