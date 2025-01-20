Western’s Chili Cook-Off Takes Place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The aroma of delicious chili will be coming from the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium as the college hosts is annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m., Western invites residents to the Rock Springs campus to enjoy delicious chili and to support Western’s students. During the event, the Student Storehouse will be collecting items and monetary donations, the art club will be selling various works, the ceramic students will have their pottery available for purchase, and more.

Chili Cook-Off takes place in the Atrium with more than 20 chilies to taste! Those attending will have the chance to sample 10 red and 12 green chilis, five of these chilies will be gluten free, four dairy free, and three will be free of both. Only six chilies need to be sampled to vote for People’s Choice. Chili participants this year include: Jack’s Crepes, Tip’s Kitchen, Street Meats, Robert Comman, Boschetto’s, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Clayton Merson, Mike Babcock, Misty Babcock, Eric Staggs, Brayden, Eric, and Cooper Fagley, Western’s Board of Trustees, Western’s Mustang Central, Tara Hiner, TRN Media, Sarah Anderson, Grillie Wilkerson, and TacoTime.

The Chili Cook-Off is free to the community, but Western is asking for support of the Student Storehouse on campus. A small necessities bank, it is open to all students. During the 2024 calendar year, the Storehouse had 359 visits with November being the busiest month.

“As someone who once walked the halls of Western as a student, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to focus on your studies when you’re worried about where your next meal is coming from,” Xitlaly Flores, coordinator of student life said. “Food insecurity is a challenge many of our own students face every day. By supporting our Student Storehouse, you’re helping ensure no student has to choose between their education and their basic needs.”

Residents can win raffle prizes which include a Mustang Athletics basket, Rock Springs Chamber bucks, and artisan crafted bowls by Instructor of Ceramics and 3D Design Bart Fetz. Additional tickets will be given for having Western’s Mustang Connections App, and for Storehouse donations.

After Chili Cook-Off, Rushmore Gym will host Western’s back-to-back national wrestling champions in a dual against Otero Junior College.