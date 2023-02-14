Western’s Health Sciences Building Project is Moving Forward

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the move forward from the Design II phase of the stand-alone Health Science Building project to Design phase III at their Feb. 9 meeting.

In September 2020 the Western Board approved a $153,000 bid from Plan One Architects of Rock Springs to work on the Level II design of the HSB project. With legislative approval of the project in hand, and a $3 million grant from EDA, the Board felt on Feb. 9 that it was time to move ahead to the Design III level.

The State Construction Department had recommended that the simplest way to move toward Design III level would be to amend the original Plan One Architects contract. Plan One Architects already possessed extensive knowledge of the HSB project’s scope and requirements.

Western Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds described the Design III phase as “now getting to the nuts and bolts of the design”.

Reynolds also obtained Board approval for $79,100 to upgrading of controls on the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at the Green River campus. The Board had previously approved $670,000 for the project; however, the control mechanisms under the previous agreement had proven to be insufficient.

“We thought the system (as originally approved) would work well; we were wrong,” Reynolds said.

New Officers, New Board Member

With the installation of new board members Jenissa Meredith, Stephen Allen, and Neil Kourbelas at the January meeting, plus the installation of another new board trustee, Ron Wild, at the February meeting, a new election of officers became necessary.

James Jessen is the new board president, replacing Dr. Veronica Donaldson in that role. Donaldson’s letter of resignation was read at the January meeting. Kenneth Lorimer is the new board vice president. Stephen Allen is the new board treasurer. Regina Clark will continue as board secretary.

At a special Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 7, two days prior to the regular monthly meeting, in executive session the board interviewed candidates to fill the vacancy left by Donaldson’s departure.

Board members selected Ron Wild to fill the vacancy.

Wild is the Regional Business Manager for Rocky Mountain Power Company. Wild added that he has worked for RMP for the past 10 years.

“Rocky Mountain Power has been involved with Western in several different projects,” Wild said, by way of explaining his interest in being on the Board of Trustees. “This seemed like the next logical step in the progression of the relationship.”