Western’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off Set for February 8

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the second annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 8 th from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Western will accept red or green chili registration forms until January 24th, 2020.

Both businesses and individuals in Sweetwater County are invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win cash prizes. The contest is free to enter. Chili must be prepared and cooked in a licensed kitchen, so Western’s dining hall, Mitchell’s, will open their doors to contestants.

To schedule time to cook in Western’s kitchen, email Audrey Harton, Western’s Public Relations Specialist at aharton@westernwyoming.edu.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Last year’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off was a great success, and Western is always excited to partner with local businesses. It was such a great way for community members, businesses, and the College to work together for a fun day out on the town. We are looking forward to this year’s event and trying more delicious chili,” said Kimberly Emerson, Director of Student Marketing and Communications at Western.

Western encourages community members to sample chili and stroll around downtown and stop in and support local businesses. There will be a raffle for community members to win prizes as well. The Homecoming basketball games will take place in the Rushmore Gym immediately following the event.

For more information on the Homecoming Chili Cook-Off, registration forms, and guidelines visit www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming, or email Audrey Harton at aharton@westernwyoming.edu.