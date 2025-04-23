Western’s HyFlex: A Solution for a Busy College Student

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has implemented HyFlex, a new way of learning helping students with busy lives.

HyFlex is a hybrid format of learning where a student can take their classes over Zoom or watch a recording of their lesson if they can’t physically go to their class. Whether the students get a flat tire, they’re sick at home, or a loved one has had an emergency, HyFlex gives them the space to take care of themselves while furthering their education.

Currently, the use of HyFlex is restricted to a few classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

Lydia ‘Lidi’ Gregory is one of these students. Gregory is a part-time student, owns a clothing alterations business, and is a single mother of three. All three of her sons are under 10 years old and emergencies are part of life for her.

Gregory’s alteration business is her way to pay for her education without taking out loans or trying to get a scholarship and it helps her stay afloat while doing something she enjoys. In college, she’s studying for a business degree. She is currently focusing on medical billing and coding and her next semester she’ll focus more on the business aspects and be a full-time student.

Gregory has used recordings for the HyFlex-supported class to assist with her homework and as a study guide. She’s been able to screenshot slides from lessons and check her notes to ensure she has the right information written down.

“It’s very doable. You’ll have to put in the time but it’s very doable to do this class. Especially with the format it’s set up as, no matter what your situation is,” Gregory said about taking a HyFlex-structured class.

Gregory found HyFlex helpful when her son got a high fever her third week into the semester. She couldn’t get into the class physically and was able to participate in the lesson through Zoom without having to participate in a discussion board.

HyFlex has also helped teachers help their students. They began using it at Western Wyoming Community College in 2023, using HyFlex to replace Stack. One teacher, Jennifer Allen, participated in spearheading its usage and currently teaches a majority of HyFlex courses to students.

One student Allen has is in Evanston, who had told her he wouldn’t have been as successful if it wasn’t for HyFlex allowing him to contact her during the lesson. HyFlex allows for the teachers to create forms of interactive learning for those that are online during the instruction period. Allen stated that it does “add a little extra” when it comes to teaching this way. The teacher now has to also be aware of the students attending online.

“The Stack didn’t have that component where students could Zoom in … This is just the best of all the worlds,” Allen told SweetwaterNOW.

Allen has been able to capture questions from her students that have led to great explanations. She has used the recorded videos to redirect other students when they ask a similar question to what was asked in class. With the ability to see time stamps, Allen has been able to keep consistency with her teaching amongst all her students.