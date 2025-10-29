Western’s Preview Day Attracts More Than 200 Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College recently hosted a Mustang Preview Day Oct. 22, bringing more than 200 high school students from across Southwest Wyoming for a hands-on career exploration experience.

This year, Western combined the Mustang Preview Day and Manufacturing Day into single opportunity designed to inspire future students and connect education with real-world industry needs. Students traveled to Western’s Rock Springs campus to learn more about potential career paths and academic programs. Prior to their visit, students selected from a range of career interest areas.

Students participated in guided tours and engaging program-related activities tailored to their interests. Highlights included preparing wet mount slides to identify microorganisms in pond water, developing a budget marketing model, among other activities. Students were able to explore the extensive manufacturing and industry wing as well, with each discipline in the wing showcasing skills and tools vital to Wyoming’s workforce.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Mustang Preview Day is an incredible way for students to see how their interests can translate into meaningful careers. By combining Preview Day with Manufacturing Day, we’re helping students make connections between classroom learning and the in-demand skills our regional industries need. It’s inspiring to watch them discover what’s possible for their futures right here at Western,” Western’s Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Beth Gard said.

Additionally, students received information about the college admissions process, financial aid, and student life along with a campus tour. The day also involved interaction with local industry partners, who spoke with students about job opportunities, required credentials, and the importance of technical and soft skills in today’s evolving job market. Industry representatives from throughout the area were on hand to answer questions as well.

“At Western Sugar Cooperative, we’re passionate about supporting the next generation of skilled manufacturers. Manufacturing Day is a great opportunity to show students how their talents can make a real impact in our local economy. Manufacturing is the backbone of communities like ours and we’re proud to partner with Western to present employment and paid internships opportunities for both current students and alumni,” Western Sugar Cooperative’s Sara Shoup said.