Western’s Student Storehouse Receives Donation from Snowpokes

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Student Storehouse recently received a $700 donation from the Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club. The funds were raised through a 50/50 raffle hosted by the group, which regularly supports local causes.

The opportunity for this donation came to Western through Korey Heikes, a Western employee and building operations systems specialist. Heikes recommended the Student Storehouse as a recipient, recognizing its vital role in supporting students throughout the academic year.

The Student Storehouse is Western’s on-campus necessity bank, available to all students regardless of income, financial aid status, or credit load. Whether a student is full-time, part-time, or attending a single course, they are welcome to use the Storehouse to access food, hygiene items, clothing, and more.

Since January 2025, the Storehouse has seen 437 student visits, showing a marked increase from the 359 visits during the entire 2024 calendar year. This upward trend highlights the growing need for accessible, on-campus support as students balance academic, personal, and financial responsibilities.

“We are so grateful for this generous donation. Because of this, many students who frequently use the Student Storehouse will not only be able to meet their basic daily needs of food and personal items but instead be able to focus on their classes and academic success. Western is fortunate to have a student storehouse to help so many students, and it is because of so many amazing donations that it is successful,” Dean of Students Dustin Conover said.

Community support is essential to keeping the Student Storehouse well-stocked and responsive to student needs. In addition to shelf-stable food, Western is now able to accept fresh and perishable items, thanks to the recent addition of a refrigerator alongside the existing freezer. Items currently in demand include: non-expired canned food, frozen food items, fresh produce and dairy products, personal hygiene and feminine products, toiletries, and winter coats.

Donations can be made in several ways. Community members are welcome to bring physical items directly to the Dean of Students Office or drop off shelf-stable donations in the designated bin near the Information Desk on campus. For those who prefer to give remotely, Western offers an Amazon Wish List where donors can purchase specific items and have them shipped directly to the Student Storehouse. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted and can be made in person at the Business Office (Room 3001) located on the third floor across from the elevators, or by calling 307-382-1756.