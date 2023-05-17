Western’s Students Fair Well at Wyoming’s SkillsUSA Championship

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming SkillsUSA championship took place in Casper in April. It was a three-day event in which college and high school students from around the state compete for a chance to go to the national championship.

SkillsUSA is a national organization dedicated to developing the country’s workforce through personal, workplace, and technical skills. During the Wyoming SkillsUSA Championship, competitions are held for career and technical education students.

SkillsUSA serves more than 300,000 middle school, high school, and college students annually, with 4,000 local chapters. The organization’s framework contributes to students being job-ready after graduation because participants have a better understanding of what employers want in an employee. The Western Wyoming Community College (Western) SkillsUSA faculty sponsors are Jake Mannikko, Rich Ackerman, Christine Maddy, Steven Jackson, and Beau Murray.

Western’s State Awards :

First Place for High Point Chapter – This award was based on Western’s skill students GPAs, interview skills, and growth of the chapter

First Place for Welding Sculpture – Daniel Guymon of Rock Springs

Second Place for Welding Fabrication – Aiden Runnion of Kemmerer, Hunter Gross of Mountain View, and Aaron Ortiz of Kemmerer

Second Place for Welding Individual – Sheenan Archuletta of Rock Springs

Second Place for Mechatronics – team consisted of Tristen Heslep of Green River and Gregory Sherwin of Green River, and alternate Jerry Starner of Rock Springs

Third Place for Early Childhood Education – Jessica Lang of Rock Springs

SkillsUSA will be sending the gold-medal-winning student, Daniel Guymon, to Atlanta to participate in the SkillsUSA Nationals held from June 19-23 for his welding sculpture. Western’s SkillsUSA director and professor of Welding Jake Mannikko expressed his gratitude that the school continues to be at the forefront in the state in fields of trade, technical skills, and industry.

“Having an opportunity to showcase our students’ skills proves that our technology programs generate highly skilled students,” Mannikko said.

For more information on any of these programs, click here. To contact Western’s SkillsUSA director and professor for Welding, email at jmannikko@westernwyoming.edu.