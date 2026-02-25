Westerns Theatre Department Presents ‘Seussical’ For Spring Semester

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Theatre Department will present “Seussical – Theatre for Young Audiences” version, on March 5, 6, 7, 12, and 13, at 7:30 p.m. A public matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 7. The production is celebrating 20 years since “Seussical” premiered at Western.

One of the most performed shows in America, “Seussical” is described as a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Award winning writer and composer Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have brought some of the most famous Dr. Seuss characters to life. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and Jojo, are some of the colorful cast that joined the production. The musical will take place over a wide variety of Dr. Seuss’s most famous settings including, in the Jungle of Nool, in the Circus McGurkus, and the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing the Whos. Horton faces the challenge of protecting the Whos from a world of danger and naysayers while also guarding an abandoned egg. While Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. The power of friendship, loyalty, family and community allow Horton to emerge triumphant in the end.

Andy Loveridge, first-year musical theatre student, plays the big hearted elephant, Horton.

“The more time I spend with Horton, I’ve learned that we’re very similar. We care for the world around us and the people in it and we don’t give up easily. I have to say that Horton is more stubborn when it comes to what he believes in, he doesn’t go with the flow and I think that’s something that I tend to do. Learning about this character and portraying him has taught me a lot about standing on my own,” Loveridge said.

”I am so excited to be able to bring this production to Rock Springs. I was lucky enough to get to perform in the National Tour of Seussical, produced by TheaterworksUSA from 2007 through 2010,” Anthony Romeo-Adcock, Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre and Director, said. “It was such a fantastic experience and I am proud to be able to share this work with our students here at Western Wyoming Community College. This is such a special show to me and has lived in my heart for years, that to be able to present this for the community truly is an honor.”

Dallin Hoopes, second-year musical theatre student, was cast as the mischievous but fun loving, Cat in the Hat.

“I think the character and I have a lot in common. I love to do ‘character voices’ when I have bits with my friends, or when someone makes a joke that involves a person with a specific kind of voice. I like to do imitations and voices, and I feel like I’m really bringing that to the table when it comes to Cat in the Hat,” Hoopes said. “He’s a little bit more crazy and high energy than I am in my day to day, but I think overall the silly ideas and comedic choices the Cat and I have are quite similar.”

Seussical is recommended for all ages. Tickets are reserved seating and are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Secure your preferred seat today by going online at westernwyoming.edu/theatre, by calling the Box Office Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at (307) 382-1721, or at the door.