Weston Michael “Butch” Lopez (May 29, 1963 – August 18, 2020)

Weston Michael “Butch” Lopez, formerly of Rock Springs, died on August 18, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.

Weston was born on May 29, 1963, in Rock Springs to Willie Lopez Jr., and Harriet Gersten Lopez.

He graduated in 1981 from Rock Springs High School. He attended WWC. He also served in US Navy during Desert Storm. He was living in Tempe, Arizona.

He is survived by his mother Harriet Lopez; his sister Kelley Lopez; his grandmother Dora Lopez; and nieces, aunts, uncle, and cousins.

Services have not been scheduled at this time.

