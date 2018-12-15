Westridge Elementary Collects 2,769 Food Items for the Local Food Bank

ROCK SPRINGS– The students at Westridge Elementary School have been collecting canned food and non-perishable food items throughout the week to donate to the Sweetwater County Food Bank.

The Westridge Elementary PTO initiated the Food Train food drive, in which each grade level was competing with each other to raise the most food.

The grade that collects the most food will have a pizza party thrown for them by the PTO, so the competition was fierce!



The Results

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The third grade class collected the most items, collecting 882 items of food, winning the competition and the pizza party.

The kindergarten class collected 343 items, the first grade class collected 367 items, the second grade class collected 509 items, and the fourth grade class collected 668 items.

Together, the Westridge Elementary students collected 2,769 food items to donate to the Sweetwater County Food Bank.