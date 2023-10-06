WGFD Hosts Open House Focused on Flaming Gorge Fisheries

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host an open house meeting Oct. 18 to discuss the status of the Flaming Gorge sport fisheries.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and takes place in the John Wesley Powell Room at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus.

According to the WGFD, several research projects were completed focusing on kokanee salmon and lake trout, which includes an eight-month creel survey and population estimate of lake trout under 28 inches long. The meeting will start with a presentation focused on past and present data to give residents an understanding of the fisheries’ statuses. The presentation will also highlight possible future management options the WGFD may consider.

Fisheries biologists will also attend to help answer questions residents may have about the Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s fisheries.