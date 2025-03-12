WGFD Hosts Open House Meetings for 2025 Hunting Seasons

Photo Courtesy of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will host a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss the proposed 2025 hunting seasons.

Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions and visit with local WGFD biologists and wardens.

The meetings scheduled throughout the Green River Region are:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Baggs March 20, 6 p.m., Carbon County Higher Education Center, 360 Whippoorwill Dr.

March 20, 6 p.m., Carbon County Higher Education Center, 360 Whippoorwill Dr. Evanston March 24, 6 p.m., Evanston Superintendent’s Office, 1446 Main St.

March 24, 6 p.m., Evanston Superintendent’s Office, 1446 Main St. Cokeville March 25, 4 p.m., Cokeville Town Hall, 110 Pine St.

March 25, 4 p.m., Cokeville Town Hall, 110 Pine St. Kemmerer March 25, 7 p.m., South Lincoln County Event Center, 215 Wyoming State Hwy 233.

March 25, 7 p.m., South Lincoln County Event Center, 215 Wyoming State Hwy 233. Mountain View March 26, 6 p.m., Mountain View School Administration Building, 129 W 2nd St.

March 26, 6 p.m., Mountain View School Administration Building, 129 W 2nd St. Green River March 27, 6 p.m., Green River Game and Fish Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the WGFD public meeting webpage. In addition, biologist presentations containing information on season proposals for each district will be posted by March 22.

Interested hunters can review the proposed written regulations and presentations before submitting public comments through 5 p.m. on April 2. Comments can be made on the public meeting webpage, in person at meetings, or by mailing comments to:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604.