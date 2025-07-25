WGFD Issues Fire Ban on Uinta County Lands

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a fire ban on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Uinta County.

A countywide ban took effect on July 1.

Some of the lands covered in the ban include Woodruff Narrows, Blacks Fork, and Bear River Divide Public Access Areas. Open fires are never permitted in walk-in hunting and fishing areas.

As part of the ban, the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal grill, coal or wood-burning stove.

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fires within established campfire rings are also banned under this regulation.

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.

A map of statewide WGFD lands can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access.