WGFD Pinedale Season-Setting Meeting Scheduled

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to the upcoming 2025 hunting season-setting meeting in the WGFD’s Pinedale Region.

The meeting will be held at the Pinedale Regional Office, 432 Mill Street, at 6 p.m. on March 26.

Attending these events is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions and visit with local WGFD biologists and wardens.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the WGFD public meeting webpage. In addition, biologists’ presentations containing information on season proposals for each district will be posted by March 22.

Interested hunters can review the proposed written regulations and presentations before submitting public comments through 5 p.m. on April 2, 2025.