WGFD Plans Flaming Gorge Fisheries Meetings

GREEN RIVER – A series of public meetings will be hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) to discuss fisheries management plans related to fishing at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The first meeting takes place Feb. 5 at the White Mountain Library, beginning at 6 p.m. A second meeting will take place at the Uinta Administration Building in Mountain View Feb. 20, starting at 6 p.m., while the final meeting takes place in Evanston at the Beeman-Cashin Building Feb. 22, also starting at 6 p.m.

According to the WGFD, fisheries managers in Wyoming and Utah developed an aggressive management plan to improve kokanee and trout numbers by reducing the number of small lake trout in the reservoir. Biologists will share management strategies and new regulation proposals during the meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to open the Chapter 46 fishing regulation to allow biologists to develop regulations proposals specific to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Managers seek to increase harvest amounts of small lake trout and lower the creel limit on kokanee salmon. Biologists also intend to speak about possible stocking strategies and netting to target small, shore-spawning lake trout.