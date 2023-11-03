WGFD Will Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration in Green River Nov. 29

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is moving ahead in the identification of Sublette antelope migration corridor and are inviting residents to comment about the proposed migration corridor and threat evaluation for the herd.

The meeting takes place in Room 206 at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

“The meetings are an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to be directly involved in discussions about migrations in Wyoming,” Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife said. “Local information and knowledge is key to understanding antelope movement and is essential in the review process of the draft map.”

According to the WGFD, an “unprecedented” amount of data was collected from more than 415 antelope, which has provided insight into their movements from summer ranges near Bondurant and Jackson to winter ranges outside Pinedale, Rock Springs and Green River. The 360 mile migration is considered the longest recorded antelope migration in the western U.S. and pass through lands managed by the federal and state governments, as well as privately owned lands.

Identifying the corridor and developing a threat evaluation is the first step initially outlined in a 2020 executive order from Gov. Mark Gordon.

“Moving forward in the process is an important step in managing vital antelope habitat in western Wyoming,” Brimeyer said. “With the identification of the corridor, additional funding opportunities become available for conservation-based projects on private and public lands to treat invasive annual grasses, improve range fences to wildlife-friendly standards and other proactive management actions.”

A deadline to submit comments on the proposal is Jan. 5, 2024, with written comments being presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its tentative March 2024 meeting in Pinedale.

More information can be found on the WGFD’s website.