What do a CanAm And a da Vinci Robot Have in Common?

A CanAm raffle, a chance to demo a da Vinci robot, and a night of festivities will usher the 9th Red Tie Gala back to a live, in-person event.

“It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is hosting the event Saturday, Feb. 4.

Here’s a breakdown of the events:

CanAm Raffle

Back by popular demand and an enormous amount of generosity, is the Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle. The Foundation partnered with Rocky Mountain Powersports & Auto and CJ Signs to raffle off a custom wrapped 2023 CanAm Defender.

This raffle is really fun because it gives our community a 1-in-200 chance to win a brand-new, custom-wrapped CanAm for $100 – Matthew Jackman, Foundation President

Friday With da Vinci

MHSC and the Foundation are working to bring a surgical robotics program to Sweetwater County. “The da Vinci Robot is truly the next level of care,” Jackman said. “We are really excited for the opportunity to financially support this purchase.”

The da Vinci surgical system will be on display during the Gala. It also will be the highlight of an exclusive VIP reception Friday, Feb. 3. Invited guests will get a hands-on opportunity to demo the robot. Want an invite? Talk to Marshall about the Red Diamond and Emerald sponsorships.

The VIP reception also is a chance for the Foundation board and staff to present information on other projects and answer questions. Currently, the Foundation is working to upgrade the television access in patient rooms and is in the beginning stages of a laboratory expansion project with the help of a Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Sponsors/Auction Donations

Red Tie Gala event sponsorships start at $300 and offer opportunities upwards of $5,000. To learn more about event sponsorships, go MHSCFoundation.com.

The Silent Auction begins Feb. 1 online and ends at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4, the evening of the Gala. To donate items for the Silent Auction or the Feb. 4 Live Auction, contact Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com, or Prado at aprado@sweetwatermemorial.com.

Volunteers: The Foundation can always use help with this community event. If you’d like to volunteer some time, call Marshall at 307-389-1119 or email her at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com.

The Red Tie Gala: Tickets are $75 each. Tables of eight start at $1,000 and include additional recognition opportunities. Go to MHSCFoundation.com or ask any Foundation board member.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Sweetwater Events Complex, giving guests a chance to get a look at all of the auction items and play a wide variety of games for a chance to win big prizes. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The Live Auction starts at 7:45 p.m., with entertainment taking the stage at 9 p.m.