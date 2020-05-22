What Does UW’s New Clear Bag Policy Look Like?

LARAMIE — If you plan on attending a University of Wyoming athletic event in 2020, a new clear bag policy was announced earlier this week which will be implemented at all ticketed home events including football, Men’s and Women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling.
Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items into Wyoming Athletics venues. There are no provisions to check items at the entry to an event. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their cars before entry or dispose of prohibited items at the entrance. Re-entry to any Wyoming Athletics venue is prohibited.
Each ticket holder, including children, will be allowed to enter with one clear plastic bag. Fans will be able to carry the following styles and bag sizes into Wyoming’s athletic facilities:
- Bags (including clear backpacks) that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags. The bag cannot be larger than 5” x 7”.
- Additional clothing is permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag
- Blankets, etc. are permitted if carried over the shoulder upon entry
- Exceptions will be made for approved medical items after proper inspection
Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:
- Any bag larger than the permissible size
- Aerosol cans
- Aluminum bottles
- Animals (service animals are permitted)
- Artificial noisemakers
- Backpacks
- Balloons
- Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards
- Binocular cases
- Briefcases
- Camera bags
- Cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, selfie sticks
- Chairbacks and seat cushions that exceed 16” or have zippered closures
- Computer bags
- Coolers
- Diaper bags (diapers, wipes and infant feeding supplies may be carried in a clear bag)
- Fanny packs
- Fireworks
- Flags on poles or sticks
- Glass bottles or containers
- Illegal drugs
- Luggage of any kind
- Objects that can be used as projectiles
- Outside food or drink (One 16 oz factory sealed or empty water bottle allowed per person)
- Purses larger than a clutch bag
- Solid drawstring bags
- Weapons
Several other Mountain West schools have also added the policy. Those schools include Colorado State, Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Nevada.
“The University of Wyoming regularly evaluates existing policies, practices, and procedures to determine its level of compliance with industry recognized best practices,” the University stated on their website. “Upon reviewing the previous bag policy, we determined that a realignment of the policy was necessary in order to continue to provide our fans the safest and most enjoyable experience. World events continue to shape the methods utilized for venue security within Wyoming Athletics and the Event Management Industry.”