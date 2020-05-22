What Does UW’s New Clear Bag Policy Look Like?

LARAMIE — If you plan on attending a University of Wyoming athletic event in 2020, a new clear bag policy was announced earlier this week which will be implemented at all ticketed home events including football, Men’s and Women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling.

Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items into Wyoming Athletics venues. There are no provisions to check items at the entry to an event. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their cars before entry or dispose of prohibited items at the entrance. Re-entry to any Wyoming Athletics venue is prohibited.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be allowed to enter with one clear plastic bag. Fans will be able to carry the following styles and bag sizes into Wyoming’s athletic facilities:

Bags (including clear backpacks) that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags. The bag cannot be larger than 5” x 7”.

Additional clothing is permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Blankets, etc. are permitted if carried over the shoulder upon entry

Exceptions will be made for approved medical items after proper inspection

Here’s a visual breakdown of what fans can expect on gameday. UW Photo.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Any bag larger than the permissible size

Aerosol cans

Aluminum bottles

Animals (service animals are permitted)

Artificial noisemakers

Backpacks

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards

Binocular cases

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, selfie sticks

Chairbacks and seat cushions that exceed 16” or have zippered closures

Computer bags

Coolers

Diaper bags (diapers, wipes and infant feeding supplies may be carried in a clear bag)

Fanny packs

Fireworks

Flags on poles or sticks

Glass bottles or containers

Illegal drugs

Luggage of any kind

Objects that can be used as projectiles

Outside food or drink (One 16 oz factory sealed or empty water bottle allowed per person)

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Solid drawstring bags

Weapons

Several other Mountain West schools have also added the policy. Those schools include Colorado State, Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Nevada.

“The University of Wyoming regularly evaluates existing policies, practices, and procedures to determine its level of compliance with industry recognized best practices,” the University stated on their website. “Upon reviewing the previous bag policy, we determined that a realignment of the policy was necessary in order to continue to provide our fans the safest and most enjoyable experience. World events continue to shape the methods utilized for venue security within Wyoming Athletics and the Event Management Industry.”