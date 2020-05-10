What If We Believed As Jesus Believed

How do we Start to Believe as Jesus Believed?

If we wanted to believe as Jesus believed, we could certainly read scripture or participate in a small group. But truly believing what Jesus believed is more than a transfer of information, it is about DOING, putting that information to action.

Matthew 7:24 (NIV) “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.

If You Want to Believe as Jesus Believed. . .

You have to start doing (not just believing) what He said. Don’t just believe we should forgive those who have hurt us, actually forgive them. Don’t just believe that every believer is supposed to make disciples. Teach them to obey Jesus, and teach them to make disciples. Change your BELIEFS, change your ACTIONS. . . or is it change your ACTIONS, change your BELIEFS?

James 2:17 (NLT) So you see, faith by itself isn’t enough. Unless it produces good deeds, it is dead and useless.

Jesus Believed God’s Word Would Change The World

He Believed God Was Speaking

Jesus talked to God and Jesus heard from God. But the language of God is far more expansive than mere words. God speaks in things we see, things we feel, things we hear, and in thoughts or images. Jesus believed God talked, and He desired to hear God’s Voice.

Luke 11:28 (NLT) Jesus replied, “But even more blessed are all who hear the word of God and put it into practice.”

He Believed Hearing God’s Word was More Important than Food

Consider the priority Jesus placed on hearing from God. Just as Jesus did, we should seek to hear what God is saying and treasure that communication as one of the most basic and necessary elements of life. If you wish to start believing in the Word, then you must begin obeying Jesus’ instruction to seek God and listen to His word. Then put those words to action. There is an act of obedience that will change your life. It will set you on a new course, different from anyone else.

Matthew 4:4 (NLT) But Jesus told him, “No! The Scriptures say, ‘People do not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”

Jesus Believed Prayer Would Change the World

Jesus Believed the Natural was Born in the Courts of Heaven

Just as the accuser started something in the courts of Heaven, Jesus also knew He could start something in the courts of Heaven. What if everything that happens here on Earth, starts there in Heaven? Would that little thought change the way you prayed each day?

Luke 6:12-13 (NLT) One day soon afterward Jesus went up on a mountain to pray, and he prayed to God all night. 13 At daybreak he called together all of his disciples and chose twelve of them to be apostles.

Jesus Made THE Way to Start Your Day in the Courts of Heaven

Jesus opened the door on the holy of Holies for you. Why are we not racing into the Throne Room? We keep battling so many of our problems with the meager resources available to us in the ever-diminishing kingdom. Instead, we must create a new world from within the Throne Room. Every move of God IS preceded and maintained by extraordinary prayer. What could you do today to make your prayer life extraordinary?

Jesus Believed He Would Change The World

Jesus Believed He Would Set People Free

Jesus believed He was the answer. He told people to listen to Him, obey Him, and believe in Him.

Jesus is the only ANSWER; everything else is not the ANSWER. Everything we do must be a discovery of who Jesus is, and even more, who His Father is.

Luke 12:49 (NLT) “I have come to set the world on fire, and I wish it were already burning!

Jesus Believed He Would Establish A New Kingdom

Jesus believed He would change everything. He would upset all the rules and demands of religion and ruin all the oppression and assaults of the things created by man; money, education, law, culture, and so on. Jesus came to teach us the power of God’s grace. God’s grace means God is good, He means good, and He wants good. In any situation that is not good, we must pray for God’s goodness to intervene. What can you do today to proclaim that Jesus is the answer?

What Do You Believe?

You live what you believe; everything else is just idle talk. How will your beliefs change your life from now on? Will you search the Word, listen for God, and obey what you hear? Will you pray like the lives of everyone you love depend upon it? Turn to, learn of, and share Jesus as the radical and ONLY hope. Turn those beliefs into actions and further the Kingdom of God.