What the Cluck!? Rock Springs to Revisit Chicken Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is poised to revisit the question of if residents should be allowed to keep chickens on their property.

Near the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson said the topic will be included on the March 4 Council agenda.

“I don’t want the public to be startled or surprised when our agenda comes out for our March 4th meeting, but there has been a renewed request for us to consider chickens,” Mickelson said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The question of allowing chickens has been a controversial one in Rock Springs. City ordinance does not allow for chickens to be kept within city limits, though there have been pushes to change that law. Most recently in 2022, a woman campaigned to allow keeping chickens within the city after the city’s animal control department told her she couldn’t keep a pair she had bought during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, the request to revisit the issue was denied after then Mayor Tim Kaumo and some Council members said the issue had already been hashed out.