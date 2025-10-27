Wheeler Leads Sweetwater County at 4A State Cross Country

CHEYENNE — Rock Springs junior Aria Wheeler delivered a standout performance at the 4A State Cross Country Championships Friday, finishing 10th overall and the highest-placing runner from Sweetwater County. Wheeler completed the 5K course in 20:01.0, helping the Tigers make their mark in a highly competitive field.

Wheeler’s performance was a bright spot for Rock Springs, whose girls team faced stiff competition at the state level. Senior Rachael Wallendorff finished 60th (22:47.6), while freshman Macy Harmon placed 68th (23:10.7). Junior Deagyn Sperry (72nd, 23:33.9), freshman Hazel Wheeler (78th, 24:02.7), sophomore Stevie Miller (86th, 25:11.8), and senior Bella Knox-Zanetti (91st, 26:36.4) rounded out the Rock Springs scoring contingent.

Green River also sent a full roster of young runners, with freshman Adri Curtis leading the Lady Wolves in 59th place (22:38.0). Freshman Jeannette Lundeen crossed 69th (23:13.3), followed by Angalina Veys (77th, 23:55.8), Kaida Radtke (92nd, 26:56.9), Hannah Kimble (93rd, 27:00.3), Kaylee MacLagan (95th, 27:42.1), and Annabelle Gonzalez (96th, 29:46.5).

On the boys side, Green River junior Arden Lamb led the Wolves with a 38th-place finish (18:13.9), followed by Jesse Kimble (53rd, 18:31.7), Cade Toolson (67th, 18:58.1), Hunter Rushing (73rd, 19:10.1), Brake Covington (79th, 19:17.0), Tavin Vendetti (89th, 19:46.7), and freshman Caden Knudsen (97th, 21:02.8).

Rock Springs’ boys team was led by senior William Maes, who finished 44th (18:21.7). Junior Jake Swensen (68th, 18:58.5), junior Owen Berry (75th, 19:14.4), sophomore Kenneth Knox-Zanetti (85th, 19:30.1), senior Lincoln Young (86th, 19:31.5), sophomore Layton Lovato (93rd, 20:01.6), and junior Brandon Swigart (95th, 20:36.3) completed the Tigers’ scoring group.

While neither Sweetwater County team challenged for a state title, Wheeler’s top-10 finish highlighted the talent coming from the region. Both programs return a mix of underclassmen and veterans, providing optimism for future seasons.

See the full Sweetwater County results below.

Girls

10. Aria Wheeler, Rock Springs, 20:01.0

59. Adri Curtis, Green River, 22:38.0

60. Rachael Wallendorff, Rock Springs, 22:47.6

68. Macy Harmon, Rock Springs, 23:10.7

69. Jeannette Lundeen, Green River, 23:13.3

72. Deagyn Sperry, Rock Springs, 23:33.9

77. Angalina Veys, Green River, 23:55.8

78. Hazel Wheeler, Rock Springs, 24:02.7

86. Stevie Miller, Rock Springs, 25:11.8

91. Bella Knox-Zanetti, Rock Springs, 26:36.4

92. Kaida Radtke, Green River, 26:56.9

93. Hannah Kimble, Green River, 27:00.3

95. Kaylee MacLagan, Green River, 27:42.1

96. Annabelle Gonzalez, Green River, 29:46.5

Boys

38. Arden Lamb, Green River, 18:13.9

44. William Maes, Rock Springs, 18:21.7

53. Jesse Kimble, Green River, 18:31.7

67. Cade Toolson, Green River, 18:58.1

68. Jake Swensen, Rock Springs, 18:58.5

73. Hunter Rushing, Green River, 19:10.1

75. Owen Berry, Rock Springs, 19:14.4

79. Brake Covington, Green River, 19:17.0

85. Kenneth Knox-Zanetti, Rock Springs, 19:30.1

86. Lincoln Young, Rock Springs, 19:31.5

89. Tavin Vendetti, Green River, 19:46.7

93. Layton Lovato, Rock Springs, 20:01.6

95. Brandon Swigart, Rock Springs, 20:36.3

97. Caden Knudsen, Green River, 21:02.8