Wheeler Places 3rd as Tigers, Wolves Show Grit at 4A West Regional

CASPER — Rock Springs junior Aria Wheeler continued her standout cross country season Friday at the 4A West Regional meet, finishing third overall with a time of 19 minutes, 57.68 seconds at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper.

Wheeler’s top-three performance was one of the highlights of the day for the Rock Springs and Green River cross country programs, who both showed determination and team spirit despite finishing in the lower half of the team standings. The Rock Springs girls placed sixth, while Green River finished seventh in a competitive regional field.

Green River freshman Adri Curtis led the way for the Lady Wolves, taking 22nd place in 21:27.10 in her first regional appearance. Rock Springs senior Rachel Wallendorf and freshman Macy Harmon were close behind, finishing 27th (21:50.93) and 28th (22:12.25) respectively.

Other notable performances included Green River’s Jeannette Lundeen (32nd, 22:32.85) and Angalina Veys (38th, 22:53.78), while Rock Springs added solid runs from Hazel Wheeler (40th, 23:13.79) and Stevie Miller (41st, 23:45.92).

On the boys side, Rock Springs senior William Maes capped his regional race in strong fashion, placing 13th overall with a time of 17:14.80, securing a top-15 finish in a fast field.

Green River junior Jesse Kimble was the top finisher for the Wolves boys, coming in 27th at 17:53.81, followed closely by Arden Lamb (31st, 17:59.71).

Rock Springs’ Owen Berry (39th, 18:27.25) and Jake Swensen (41st, 18:34.06) also helped pace the Tigers, who finished seventh in the team standings. Green River placed eighth.

Check out the full results below:

Girls

3. Aria Wheeler, Rock Springs, 19:57.68

22. Adri Curtis, Green River, 21:27.10

27. Rachel Wallendorf, Rock Springs, 21:50.93

28. Macy Harmon, Rock Springs, 22:12.25

32. Jeannette Lundeen, Green River, 22:32.85

38. Angalina Veys, Green River, 22:53.78

40. Hazel Wheeler, Rock Springs, 23:13.79

41. Stevie Miller, Rock Springs, 23:45.92

42. Hannah Kimble, Green River, 24:20.44

43. Deagyn Sperry, Rock Springs, 24:43.56

44. Kaida Radtke, Green River, 24:45.14

45. Kaylee MacLagan, Green River, 28:30.21

46. Annabelle Gonzalez, Green River, 29:19.70

Team results: Rock Springs 6th, Green River 7th

Boys

13. William Maes, Rock Springs, 17:14.80

27. Jesse Kimble, Green River, 17:53.81

31. Arden Lamb, Green River, 17:59.71

39. Owen Berry, Rock Springs, 18:27.25

41. Jake Swensen, Rock Springs, 18:34.06

42. Cade Toolson, Green River, 18:37.27

43. Kenneth Knox-Zanetti, Rock Springs, 18:39.48

47. Hunter Rushing, Green River, 18:51.07

48. Lincoln Young, Rock Springs, 18:52.06

49. Brake Covington, Green River, 18:56.70

50. Tavin Vendetti, Green River, 19:05.14

51. Layton Lovato, Rock Springs, 19:11.68

53. Brandon Swigart, Rock Springs, 19:20.73

55. Caden Knudsen, Green River, 20:16.99

Team results: Rock Springs 7th, Green River 8th