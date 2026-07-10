When Pro Baseball Called Casper Home

CASPER — As Major League Baseball reaches the midway point of another season, big league rosters are filled with players whose journeys began in small towns and minor league ballparks.

For Wyoming baseball fans, those memories often lead back to the Casper Ghosts.

From 2008 through 2011, the Casper Ghosts served as the Colorado Rockies’ Rookie Advanced affiliate in the Pioneer League, giving Wyoming its only affiliated professional baseball team. While the franchise existed in Casper for just over a decade, first as the Casper Rockies from 2001-07 before rebranding as the Ghosts in 2008 its impact extended far beyond its four seasons under the Ghosts name.

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Casper Rockies Logo. Photo from SportsLogos.Net

The franchise itself began in 1978 as the Butte Copper Kings before relocating to Casper in 2001. After seven seasons as the Casper Rockies, the organization embraced one of the most unique identities in minor league baseball.

The Ghosts officially debuted in 2008 after a Halloween-themed rebrand, leaning into the city’s name with orange-and-black uniforms, an officially licensed Casper the Friendly Ghost alternate logo and glow-in-the-dark caps that became the first of their kind in professional baseball.

Casper Ghosts’ glow-in-the-dark Logo. Photo from SportsLogos.Net

The quirky branding quickly made the club one of the Pioneer League’s most recognizable teams.

But beyond the promotions and Halloween atmosphere, the Ghosts were what every Rookie-level affiliate is designed to be: the first stop in professional baseball for many of the game’s future stars.

Perhaps no player better represents that than Nolan Arenado.

Long before becoming one of baseball’s premier third basemen, Arenado spent the 2009 season developing in Casper after being selected by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the MLB Draft. He would go on to become one of the most decorated defensive players in baseball, earning 10 Gold Gloves while making eight All-Star appearances and establishing himself as one of his generation’s elite players.

Arenado still plays in the MLB today for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Trevor Story also passed through Casper early in his professional career before becoming a two-time All-Star with the Rockies. Story made history in 2016 by becoming the first player in Major League history to hit two home runs in his debut and the first player to homer seven times in his first six career games.

Other future major leaguers who suited up in Casper included Dexter Fowler, a World Series champion with the 2016 Chicago Cubs; All-Star outfielder Corey Dickerson; National League All-Star shortstop Everth Cabrera; and Rockies 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Todd Helton, who made a rehabilitation appearance with the club in 2010 that drew one of the largest crowds in franchise history.

Tony Diaz managed the Ghosts throughout their four-year existence under that name and has remained in professional baseball since leaving Casper. His career reached another milestone when he was hired by the Atlanta Braves as a major league coach for the 2026 season.

Like most Rookie-level affiliates, the Ghosts’ primary mission was player development rather than championships. The club never reached the Pioneer League playoffs during its four seasons under the Ghosts name, finishing with records of 36-37 in 2008, 28-46 in 2009, 37-39 in 2010 and 27-49 in 2011.

The team played its inaugural season in Casper at George Tani Field before moving to Mike Lansing Field, where it spent the remainder of its time in Wyoming. Named after Wyoming native and former Major League second baseman Mike Lansing, the ballpark honors a nine-year MLB veteran who batted .271 during his career with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox. The stadium became one of the state’s premier baseball venues and, during the Ghosts’ tenure, earned national recognition as one of USA Today’s top baseball destinations. Today, Mike Lansing Field is home to the Casper Spuds and Casper American Legion baseball teams.

The end came after the 2011 season.

Facing declining attendance, the franchise was sold and relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, where it became the Grand Junction Rockies. The move ended Wyoming’s only era of affiliated Minor League Baseball.

The franchise has continued to evolve since leaving the state, later becoming the Grand Junction Jackalopes after the Pioneer League transitioned from an MLB-affiliated Rookie league to an independent MLB Partner League in 2021. Following additional financial and lease challenges, the Jackalopes also relocated after the 2025 season.

While the franchise has changed cities and names several times over nearly five decades, its Wyoming chapter remains one of the most distinctive.

There may never be another affiliated professional baseball team quite like the Casper Ghosts, a club that embraced its haunted identity with glow-in-the-dark caps, Halloween promotions and one of the most memorable brands in minor league baseball while quietly helping launch the careers of future Major League stars.