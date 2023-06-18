Whimsical Wyoming Wildlife Have Migrated to Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming wildlife are migrating to Downtown Rock Springs this summer and children and residents alike are invited to enjoy them.

Ten whimsical Wyoming creatures, created by local artist Stephanie Lewis, have taken up residency at various locations around Downtown and will remain downtown throughout the summer. Everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find each creature thought the summer. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Library for a special prize. The scavenger hunt sheets also contain information on each of the Wyoming animals featured in the hunt.

In addition to the Wyoming wildlife in Downtown Rock Springs, residents are encouraged to explore our surroundings on their own to see what kind of wildlife they can spot.