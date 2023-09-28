Whisler Chevrolet Donates Over $5,000 to Support Underprivileged Students as part of ‘Project Hope’￼￼￼

On September 27, 2023, Whisler Chevrolet presented a check in the amount of $5,850.32 to “Project Hope.” Project Hope is a community initiative put in place by Commerce Bank of Wyoming to benefit The Family Resource Center. This donation was made possible due to the money raised during their 2023 Car Show that was held back in July.

The goal of Project Hope was to raise money and bring awareness to our community. There are considered to be 150 students that attend Sweetwater County School District No. 1 who are homeless and a ¼ of that number are on their own and don’t have family.

These funds will assist those students so they and their families don’t have to worry. For more information or to learn how you can help, please contact The Family Resource Center at 307.362.6549.