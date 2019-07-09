Whisler Chevrolet Set to Host Wyoming Head Turners Car Show

Mark your calendars, the very first Wyoming Head Turners Car Show will be held at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac.

When Saturday July 20, 2019

10AM-4PM Where Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac

2200 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs



Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, raffles, a silent auction and car show t-shirts for sale.

It is FREE to enter your vehicle in the show. Entry into the car show is also FREE.

Register

To register or for more information, contact:

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac at (307) 362-5677 or email tmann@whislerchevy.com

Inquire on Facebook at Wyoming Head Turners Car Club

Donations benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.