Whisler Chevrolet Set to Host Wyoming Head Turners Car Show

Mark your calendars, the very first Wyoming Head Turners Car Show will be held at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac.

When

Saturday July 20, 2019
10AM-4PM

Where

Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac
2200 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs

Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, raffles, a silent auction and car show t-shirts for sale.

It is FREE to enter your vehicle in the show. Entry into the car show is also FREE.

REGISTER NOW

Register

To register or for more information, contact:

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac at (307) 362-5677 or email tmann@whislerchevy.com

Inquire on Facebook at Wyoming Head Turners Car Club

Donations benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

  
