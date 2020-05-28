Whisler Chevrolet To Postpone Annual Car Show Until Next Summer

ROCK SPRINGS — Whisler Chevrolet and the Wyoming Head Turners Car Club has made the tough decision to postpone their annual car show this year until the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 related safety issues.

The company’s combined to put on one of the best and well-attended car shows in southwest Wyoming last year, and issued this joint statement this morning:

“After deep thought and consideration of our donors, with a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone our Annual Car Show until July 2021. With the events that each business and community member have been facing over the past months we believe this is the best option. Although, we will miss our car show participants, we cannot in good faith ask our donors to donate to the car show when things have been so rough for so many this year. We hope that our community will rally and stand behind our local businesses so we all can make it through this time. We look forward to seeing you in July 2021 for our BEST show yet!”

An announcement about the times and dates for the Summer 2021 Car Show will be made at a later date.