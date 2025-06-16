White Earns All-America Honor in 5,000 Meter, Caps Strong NCAA Meet for Wyoming

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Wyoming senior Jacob White earned Second-Team All-America honors in the 5,000 meters on the final men’s day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Hayward Field.
White, competing in a field of the nation’s top 24 runners, began conservatively near the back of the pack but steadily moved up throughout the race. His lap splits stayed consistent between 1:03 and 1:05 per 400 meters after the 1,800-meter mark. With 1,200 meters remaining, White held his ground and clocked his fastest split at 1:02.99 to stay within the top 16.
He crossed the line in 13:37.82 to finish 15th overall, becoming the first Cowboy in program history to earn All-America honors in the outdoor 5,000 meters. He is also just the second Wyoming runner to be named an All-American in the event indoors or outdoors, joining Mark Korir, who accomplished the feat during the 2008 indoor season.
University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:
White’s performance capped a strong showing for the Cowboys at the NCAA Championships. Senior Daniel Reynolds placed seventh in the hammer throw to earn First-Team All-America honors and added an honorable mention nod by finishing 22nd in the shot put. Junior Ryker Holtzen took 15th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for Second-Team honors.
Wyoming concluded the 2024–25 track and field season with five All-America honors and 12 All-Mountain West selections. Reynolds also claimed the NCAA indoor title in the weight throw and was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Indoor National Field Athlete of the Year. Throws coach Paul Barrett was recognized as the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Assistant Coach of the Year.