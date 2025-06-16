White Earns All-America Honor in 5,000 Meter, Caps Strong NCAA Meet for Wyoming

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Wyoming senior Jacob White earned Second-Team All-America honors in the 5,000 meters on the final men’s day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Hayward Field.

White, competing in a field of the nation’s top 24 runners, began conservatively near the back of the pack but steadily moved up throughout the race. His lap splits stayed consistent between 1:03 and 1:05 per 400 meters after the 1,800-meter mark. With 1,200 meters remaining, White held his ground and clocked his fastest split at 1:02.99 to stay within the top 16.

He crossed the line in 13:37.82 to finish 15th overall, becoming the first Cowboy in program history to earn All-America honors in the outdoor 5,000 meters. He is also just the second Wyoming runner to be named an All-American in the event indoors or outdoors, joining Mark Korir, who accomplished the feat during the 2008 indoor season.

White’s performance capped a strong showing for the Cowboys at the NCAA Championships. Senior Daniel Reynolds placed seventh in the hammer throw to earn First-Team All-America honors and added an honorable mention nod by finishing 22nd in the shot put. Junior Ryker Holtzen took 15th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for Second-Team honors.

Wyoming concluded the 2024–25 track and field season with five All-America honors and 12 All-Mountain West selections. Reynolds also claimed the NCAA indoor title in the weight throw and was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Indoor National Field Athlete of the Year. Throws coach Paul Barrett was recognized as the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Assistant Coach of the Year.