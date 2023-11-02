White Mountain Library Welcomes New Youth Services Manager

ROCK SPRINGS – White Mountain Library has a new youth services manager.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomed Kassia Capozzoli into a new role Wednesday. Capozzoli has worked for the system for the past two years in youth services. She also has more than 20 years of experience working with children.

Community is important to Capozzoli. A graduate of Rock Springs High School and the University of Wyoming, she arrived in the state as a teenager and rooted herself in the community.

“My husband, a native, and I are raising two boys. Rock Springs has been great to us and I look forward to giving back through the library system,” she said.

“Kassia has a lot of passion for libraries and early learning,” Library Director Lindsey Travis said. “We are excited to see the new ideas that she will bring to the White Mountain Library. We are happy to have her in this new role.”

“We have many planned events and I hope that Sweetwater County residents will take advantage of all that we offer,” Capozzoli said. “I look forward to meeting new people and making more connections within our community.”