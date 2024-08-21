White Mountain Lumber Donates $1,150 to Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Photo courtesy of Laura Meeks

GREEN RIVER — White Mountain Lumber recently donated $1,150 to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

White Mountain Lumber hosted its annual two-person scramble golf tournament July 19, and raised $1,150 by selling mulligans. Those profits were then donated to the food bank.

“We chose the food bank to support our local community,” Laura Meeks, administrator at White Mountain Lumber said.

Meeks said White Mountain Lumber has donated the mulligan funds to various local organizations for more than five years.

