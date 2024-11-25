White Mountain Mall Invites you to Visit Santa

Capture the Magic of the Season

Santa Arrival: November 29, 2024

Set Location: Center Court

Don’t miss out on this enchanting holiday tradition. Reserve your Santa photo session now and make this Christmas truly special! ⬇️

www.whitemountainmall.com/events

We are thrilled to announce that Santa photo reservations are now open at White Mountain Mall! Ensure your family and friends get to experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season by booking your visit with Santa today.

Five Reasons to Book Online:

Avoid the Rush: Lock in your date and time now.

Free Rescheduling: Up to 48 hours before your visit.

Free Holiday Cards: Get Ten free greeting cards and 50% off your Shutterfly order, compliments of Shutterfly

Complimentary Message from Santa: Get your choice of personalized message from Santa provided by Portable North Pole

Hassle-Free Checkout: Quick and easy process at your visit.

Santa hours

*Pet Nights with Santa

Pet nights will be Monday, Dec. 2nd, 9th & 16th 4pm – 7pm

Nov. 29th 11am – 7pm

Nov. 30th 11am – 7pm

Dec. 1st 12pm – 6pm

Dec. 2nd – 6th 11am – 7pm

Dec. 7th 10am – 8pm

Dec. 8th 12pm – 6pm

Dec. 9th – 13th 11am – 7pm

Dec. 14th 10am – 8pm

Dec 15th 11am – 7pm

Dec. 16th – 20th 11am – 7pm

Dec. 21st 10am -8pm

Dec. 22nd 11am – 7pm

Dec. 23rd 10am – 8pm

Dec. 24th 10am – 4pm

Other Date Reminders:

15th Annual Christmas & Vendor Show – December 14 from 10 am-4 pm

Strings of Rath Performance – December 14 from 11 am-12 pm

Gift Wrapping Available on December 7, 14 & 21 from10 am- 5 pm