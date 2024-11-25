White Mountain Mall Invites you to Visit Santa

Capture the Magic of the Season

Santa Arrival: November 29, 2024
Set Location: Center Court

Don’t miss out on this enchanting holiday tradition. Reserve your Santa photo session now and make this Christmas truly special! ⬇️
www.whitemountainmall.com/events

We are thrilled to announce that Santa photo reservations are now open at White Mountain Mall! Ensure your family and friends get to experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season by booking your visit with Santa today.

Five Reasons to Book Online:

  • Avoid the Rush: Lock in your date and time now.
  • Free Rescheduling: Up to 48 hours before your visit.
  • Free Holiday Cards: Get Ten free greeting cards and 50% off your Shutterfly order, compliments of Shutterfly
  • Complimentary Message from Santa: Get your choice of personalized message from Santa provided by Portable North Pole
  • Hassle-Free Checkout: Quick and easy process at your visit.

Santa hours
*Pet Nights with Santa
Pet nights will be Monday, Dec. 2nd, 9th  & 16th     4pm – 7pm

Nov. 29th                          11am – 7pm

Nov. 30th                         11am – 7pm

Dec. 1st                             12pm – 6pm

Dec. 2nd – 6th                 11am – 7pm

Dec. 7th                             10am – 8pm

Dec. 8th                            12pm – 6pm

Dec. 9th – 13th               11am – 7pm

Dec. 14th                          10am – 8pm

Dec 15th                         11am – 7pm

Dec. 16th – 20th              11am – 7pm

Dec. 21st                           10am -8pm

Dec. 22nd                         11am – 7pm

Dec. 23rd                          10am – 8pm

Dec. 24th                          10am – 4pm

Other Date Reminders:

  • 15th Annual Christmas & Vendor Show – December 14 from 10 am-4 pm
  • Strings of Rath Performance – December 14 from 11 am-12 pm
  • Gift Wrapping Available on December 7, 14 & 21 from10 am- 5 pm

