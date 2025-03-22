White Mountain Mall Tesla Chargers Vandalized

Four Tesla Superchargers were vandalized with swastikas sometime between the evening of March 21 and the early morning hours of March 22. The RSPD is investigating the event. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Tesla Superchargers at the White Mountain Mall were vandalized sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, with black swastikas spray painted on four units.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, the investigation is ongoing, and officers are reviewing surveillance video of the area recorded from a nearby business. The RSPD believes the vandalism is related to vandalism reported nationwide against Tesla. Residents with information about the incident are asked to call the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center at 362-6575 and reference case R25-04943.

Tesla vandalism began shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk started his role with the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, which has encompassed acts targeting both Tesla vehicles and dealerships. The swastikas reference a Jan. 20 gesture that many have deemed a Nazi gesture, as well as Musk’s support of an alt-right political group in Germany, with criticism online referring to Tesla vehicles as “swasticars.” The White House has quickly pushed to support Musk and his company, with President Donald Trump threatening to send convicted Tesla vandals to prison in El Salvador and using the White House as a backdrop for an event supporting Musk’s electric vehicle company.