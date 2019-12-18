White Mountain Water & Sewer District Seeks to Fill Board Vacancy

The White Mountain Water and Sewer District is seeking applications to fill a recent vacancy on the board.

Qualifications

In order to qualify for the position, applicants must:

Be able to attend monthly meetings held at 7:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month

Be bone fide residents of the district and not have been convicted of a felony

Be registered to vote in the district at the time of their application

How to Apply

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the position, their qualifications, and reasons for wanting to serve on the board.

Letters can be dropped off at the district office located at

54 Gannett Drive Rock Springs, WY 82902

or mailed to P.O. Box 2221

Applications must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on January 13, 2020.

Following a review of the letters submitted, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates.

*Not all candidates for the board vacancy will be interviewed. One individual will be appointed and shall serve until the next regular election held in November 2020.

