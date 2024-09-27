White Supremacist Group’s Graffiti Removed Friday

ROCK SPRINGS – Graffiti promoting a far-right hate group discovered Friday has already been removed.

Graffiti promoting the Patriot Front, which has been defined as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, was found on a bridge that’s part of Wyoming Highway 374, just west of Wyoming Highway 372. The graffiti could be seen from Interstate 80, according to Stephanie Harsha, the public relations specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 3.

“This is a new one for me,” Harsha said about the agency dealing with white-supremacist messaging.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Harsha said WYDOT often deals with spray painted graffiti on bridges, much of which happens near Rock Springs. Harsha said other issues the department often deals with are political signs placed within the right of way near state roads. With graffiti, Harsha said WYDOT crews often have materials on hand to clean it up once they see it.

Members of the Patriot Front have been active in Sweetwater County, with the group having previously posted signs promoting themselves that were removed by residents. Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson has also denounced hate groups and white supremacist ideals.