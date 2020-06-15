Who Will Fill the Open Rock Springs Council Ward 3 Seat?

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will decide Tuesday who will fill the Ward III Council seat, which was left open when Glennise Wendorf resigned from the board.

The Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 16, at 7 pm at the City Hall on D Street. During the meeting, Ward III applicants will have the chance to address the Council about why they are interested in serving on the Council. The Council will also have time to ask applicants any questions they may have.

According to the Council packet, so far, the three Rock Springs residents, Larry Hickerson, Ryan Greene, and John “Bruce” Smith, have put in their names to be considered for the open spot.

Two of the applicants, Hickerson and Smith, have already submitted letters to the Council.

In Hickerson’s letter, Hickerson said he is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, is raising a family here and has opened a small business downtown called Square Street Brewing.

Through his full-time job at Solvay Chemicals, Hickerson joined and excelled at the mine rescue team, where he became the co-captain and benchman for the Solvay Silver team. He also earned his foreman’s and fire boss papers through the State of Wyoming.

“I have volunteered and donated to the community through coaching little league sports off and on for the better part of the last two decades,” Hickerson said.

“I feel that the ingenuity and persevering attitude required to make a small business thrive early on, and adapting to cope with the adversity of the COVID-19 shutdown, shows that I am willing to do what it takes to get the city through trying times and increase prosperity in less trying times,” Hickerson said in his letter.

John “Bruce” Smith also wrote a letter to the Council. In this letter, he includes his educational background and how many fields he has worked in over the years. From ranching, professionally riding horses bareback in rodeos for four years, and raising commercial registered black angus, to being an automotive machinist, and working underground at TaTa or in the oil field, Smith is confident all of these experiences will help him with his duties on the Council.

“I am fully aware of the goings on over the last four years and also what is happening now,” Smith said in the letter. “Our country, our state, an our own city all need new blood, new ideas, better input and someone who really cares. And I do.”

Smith pledged to attend meetings, pay attention and vote for what it right, not only for Ward III, but for all. He said he believes in treating others the way he wants to be treated. However, he will voice his opinion.

“I’m not afraid to voice my opinion or show my knowledge or experiences for the benefit of all,” Smith said.

Other Business

The city will host a public hearing to receive public comments regarding a proposed sewer use fee increase. The proposed 2 percent increase goes into effect July 1, 2020, increasing the user fee from $0.04926 per cubic foot to $0.05025 per cubic foot. The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase from $13.20 to $13.47.

The city will also host a public hearing on its proposed $35.4 million 2020 budget for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021. Later in the meeting, the Council will consider a resolution to approve the budget.

To see the Council’s entire agenda, click here.