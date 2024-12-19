Whooping Cough Confirmed in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY – An increase in the number of confirmed whooping cough cases in Sweetwater County has Sweetwater County Public Health warning residents about the disease.

Sweetwater County Public Health has had three laboratory-confirmed cases reported to it this year. Two cases occurred over the summer, while the third was reported this month. Public Health considers this to be a significant increase in cases as there was a single case reported in 2019 and nothing reported between 2020 and 2023, urging residents to take precautions to ensure they, their families, and the community are protected from the disease.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that Public Health said can pose a serious risk to infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can infect anyone, regardless of age.

The symptoms include severe coughing fits, often followed by a “whooping” sound; vomiting after coughing; difficulty breathing, and cold-like symptoms in early stages of infection.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on their vaccinations. Children are recommended to complete the DTaP vaccine series, while adolescents and adults are encouraged to get a DTaP booster if they haven’t been recently vaccinated, while pregnant women are encouraged to receive the TDaP vaccine during the third trimester to protect their newborn infants.

People are also encouraged to practice good hygiene and wash their hands regularly with soap and cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze.

People experiencing symptoms are encouraged to visit their healthcare provider for evaluation and possible testing. They are also encouraged to stay home when they’re sick and avoid public gatherings, school, or work to help prevent spreading the illness.