WHP Investigates 2 Fatal I-80 Crashes East of Evanston

EVANSTON — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is citing weather conditions and speed as factors in a deadly vehicle pileup east of Evanston Feb. 18.

According to the WHP, multiple crashes on the westbound lanes around mile marker 18 killed two people. During the crashes, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as 74-year-old John Lengyel of Grafton, Ohio, had nearly stopped in the left lane due to crashes in front of his vehicle. He unbuckled his seatbelt and prepared to leave the truck to find a safe place to park due to limited visibility. A Kenworth semitractor-trailer combination was also traveling in the westbound lanes and was allegedly traveling too fast for conditions. The Kenworth’s driver lost control and collided with the guardrail. The Kenworth jackknifed while sliding and collided with the Silverado, causing the pickup to move from the left lane to the right. A Freightliner semitractor-trailer combination was in the right lane when the pickup was pushed in front of it and it collided with the Silverado, ejecting Lengyel. The WHP said he died at the scene while his passenger. 73-year-old Sharon Lengyel, was uninjured.

The second fatal crash occurred at about 4:36 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 19. A Peterbilt semitractor-trailer combination was slowing down due to the poor visibility and vehicle crashes ahead. While the Peterbilt slowed, a Toyota Sienna following it attempted to also slow, but slid behind and collided with the trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 72-year-old Bonnie Lawton of Winnemucca, Nevada died at the scene. Two other passengers in the Toyota were injured and taken to Evanston Regional Hospital. Larson was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The WHP believe speed and driver inattention are the primary factors of the crash. The WHP continues investigating the crashes and pileup and any charges are pending.

WYDOT data recently released to SweetwaterNOW shows a large portion of interstate crashes involve semitractor-trailer combinations and that most crashes involve winter weather. According to the data collected between 2018 and 2022, 78% or crashes occurred when roads had ice or snow on them and 54% were related to winter weather.