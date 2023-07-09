WHP Invites Residents to Celebrate 90th Anniversary in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is inviting Sweetwater County residents to attend its 90th Anniversary Celebration in Rock Springs. This special event is a unique opportunity to express their gratitude and support for the organization’s dedication to ensuring the state’s safety and security.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Blairtown Park. This event offers fun activities for all ages, including a lunch provided by Wyoming Department of Transportation and the WHP.

Children can also enjoy entertaining, age-appropriate activities. In addition, various exhibits will be set up to showcase the rich history of the WHP, allowing attendees to explore and appreciate the organization’s significant contributions to our community.

For the past 90 years, the WHP has been dedicated to maintaining the state’s safety, upholding the law, and ensuring the well-being of Wyomingites. Their tireless efforts have been crucial in creating a secure environment.