WHP Lieutenant Retires After 27 Years

WYOMING– After 27 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Wyoming, Lieutenant Will Zilka with the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is retiring.

Lt. Zilka began his career in August of 1991 and was stationed in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a Trooper for 10 years in Rock Springs before being promoted to Lieutenant over the Gillette division in 2000. Initially, the Gillette division encompassed Campbell, Crook, and Weston County.

Around 2006, Division L (Gillette) became one division for Campbell County. This division was reconstructed due to the increase of population from the oil and gas boom.

Lt. Zilka loved serving the citizens of Wyoming and working the interstate and highways of Wyoming. He was a strong supporter and instructor of the Alive at 25 programs.

Lt. Zilka spent countless hours instructing and helping educate young adults throughout his career while serving the citizens of Wyoming with pride, distinction, and honor. The WHP will be losing a great asset.