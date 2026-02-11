WHP Releases Identities of Men Killed in Sunday Crash

GREEN RIVER — The identities of two California residents that died in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 outside of Green River have been released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Aleksey Fedun, 36, and Volodymyr Fedun, 74, both of Citrus Heights, California, died at the scene of Sunday’s early-morning crash involving two semitractor-trailer combinations. The WHP says the deaths bring the total fatality count on Wyoming’s highways to 11 so far. At the same period in 2025, there were six deaths recorded, while there were two recorded in 2024.

The highway patrol is looking at driver inattention and possible fatigue as contributing factors in the crash. A Freightliner combination the WHP alleges was parked illegally on the south shoulder of the eastbound I-80 lanes at mile marker 94 was struck by an eastbound Volvo combination driven by Aleksey Fedun when it drifted onto the shoulder. The Volvo collided with the Freightliner’s trailer and the collision ruptured the Volvo’s fuel tank, resulting in a fire inside the Volvo’s cab.