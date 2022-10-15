WHP Responds to Plane Crash Along Interstate 80

No one was injured in a small-engine plane crash this afternoon along Interstate 80 near milepost 324 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

Around 2:40 this afternoon, WHP troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80 around the Summit area.

Upon arrival, troopers found a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the interstate. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant, the release states.

The aircraft was flying from British Columbia and was headed to Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will oversee the investigation.