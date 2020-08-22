Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested on Stalking Charges

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested on Stalking Charges

CHEYENNE — On August 21, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested on several misdemeanor charges for stalking by the Cheyenne Police Department. The Trooper has been identified as Andrew Kelly and is stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This is currently an on-going investigation and all media inquiries should be directed to the Cheyenne Police Department. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation and does not condone this alleged behavior by any of our Troopers.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is also conducting a separate administrative review and has placed Kelly on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. 

