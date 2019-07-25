WHP Trooper Injured in Two Vehicle Collision

CHEYENNE — On July 25, 2019, at 3:32 p.m. a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred at West Jefferson Road and US 85 south of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A WHP Trooper was patrolling southbound on US 85 when a Dodge Ram pickup truck entered US 85 from East Jefferson Road causing both vehicles to collide.

The trooper and the driver of the Dodge were transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.