Why 2023 is The Year to Book Flights Early

Booking early might just become your new favorite habit in 2023.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has a few reasons why. 👇

Capacity constraints will be industry-wide.

To put it into plain words, there will be fewer seats available at an earlier time than during the last several years. The airlines have had to adjust to the post-lockdown world with ever more efficient operations.

They’re running a tight ship, in other words. This means flights are going to sell out sooner. This will be especially true for peak travel: Spring Break, March Madness, Spring Training, and on and on. See a pattern? Book now rather than later.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

No change fees equal no sunk costs.

Let’s say you book a flight early only to realize that you can’t make the trip after all. United, our airline partner at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, has zero change fees. You can simply apply your ticket purchase to a later date. Remember, you’ll be able to take advantage of the best fare deals by keeping your travel schedule as flexible as possible.

Booking early is good for your mental health.

According to travel consultant Amy Armstrong, booking travel early boosts mental health.

“A Dutch study in the journal ‘Applied Research in Quality of Life’ found that people are happiest not when they are on vacation, not when they get back, but when they are looking forward to it,” Armstrong writes. “By booking early, you maximize excitement and anticipation and handle the day-to-day stresses of life much better.”

Short walks, free parking and free from road-closure fears.

When you book early, remember the benefits of booking closer-to-home. An all-new Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport terminal is coming soon. This is going to make for an even more enjoyable travel experience, especially when you stack up the indirect costs savings of free parking and less driving. If you’ve been in Salt Lake City’s Airport recently, you know that the comments about the long walks are not exaggerated.

Finally, there are the shorter TSA lines when you fly Wyoming. Booking your early flights from home right here in Wyoming also means that you won’t have to face the uncertainties of driving to and from SLC. By flying SWRA, you’ll also support the local and regional economy. To start checking schedules, visit flyrks.com or united.com

Youth discounts and free trip-planning resources.

As a parting recommendation, this might be the year to try the trip-planning resources available at United.com, where you’ll find discounts for 18–23-year-olds and veterans, flexible date booking options, destination recommendations and a Travel Ready Center.

Located close to home:

382 Hwy 370

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Flyrks.com

(307) 352-6880



