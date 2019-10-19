WHYoming: Brayden Flack

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Brayden Flack, the man behind Flacksta Customs, a sneaker customizing service.

Many of SweetwaterNOW’s readers, viewers, and listeners may also know Brayden as our very own sports and community reporter and podcaster. Brayden hosts the podcast, Beyond the Game, and co-hosts the Mid-Week Huddle with our community reporter Sam Ferrara.

Having worked with Brayden for over a year now, I can attest to how passionate and driven he is. When he finds something that sparks his interest, he goes into with his whole heart, and it shows. And on top of it all, he’s just a really great guy.

